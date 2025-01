YouGov's MRP for the 2025 German election shows a strong East/West divide, with the AfD leading in all but two constituencies in the former East Germanyhttps://t.co/9UMT1N9AYW pic.twitter.com/iYR3L1cK2x — YouGov (@YouGov) January 17, 2025

The central projection of YouGov's German MRP model shows AfD making the most gains of any party, though whether the left-conservative BSW, liberal FDP and socialist The Left can win seats is on a knife-edge



CDU/CSU: 222 seats (+25 from 2021)

AfD: 146 (+63)

SPD: 115 (-91)… pic.twitter.com/6krIpdafYj — YouGov (@YouGov) January 17, 2025

When I first saw the map of the YouGov MRP I thought it looked like a map of the old West and East Germany.

Alongside Canada, Germany will be the major election to bet on in 2025, like Canada I am not as knowledgable enough to bet considerable sums yet, so if you have any insights please share your thoughts in the comments.

TSE