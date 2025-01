Is the Labour government sleazy?



Very/fairly sleazy: 54%

Not very/at all sleazy: 28% pic.twitter.com/V3vkrJcqj8 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 15, 2025

Political integrity is a lot like virginity, once it has gone it is very hard to get back.

I am not sure which is the bigger achievement, 52% of your own voters think you are quite sleazy as the Tories have managed or 54% of the wider electorate thinking you are sleazy six months into government.

TSE