Belief the UK economy is in a bad state is common among all voters



2024 Labour: 66% bad state

2024 Lib Dem: 76%

2024 Conservative: 87%

2024 Reform UK: 94%

52% of Britons say Reeves is doing a bad job as chancellor, with Labour voters divided on her job performance



All Britons

Good job: 13%

Bad job: 52%



2024 Labour voters

Good job: 28%

Bad job: 26%

The difference between now and the Truss interregnum is that Starmer and Reeves will be given time by their party to try and turn things around, we are potentially four and a half years from the next general election.

TSE