Fewer than one in ten people think Badenoch would make the best PM

Whilst there is a strong incumbency bias in best PM polling it is notable when a PM doesn’t consistently lead in this metric but what I find notable in this polling that Kemi Badenoch is a rounding error away from being fourth in what normally has been a two horse race for decades.

Being ahead of Sir Ed Dacey by a mere 1% must sting for Badenoch. The good news for her is the 44% who say they are undecided, she has four and a bit years to turn it around.

TSE