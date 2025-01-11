Reform councillors are revolting. Is Farage in trouble?

EXC.

A dozen Reform UK councillors have resigned en masse from the party in protest at Nigel Farage's leadershiphttps://t.co/pHZMsJbW18 — Ben Quinn (@BenQuinn75) January 10, 2025

“I changed my mind because Trump said so” pic.twitter.com/pPGLXLdDTP — Allie Renison (@AllieRenison) January 10, 2025

I suspect more Reform councillors will be revolting as Nigel Farage parrots the incoming Trump administration’s views on the UK taking back Shamima Begum.

Ladbrokes have a specials market on Nigel Farage and for me the only bet that is only worth considering is the 1/6 on Farage to not be replaced as the leader of Reform.

Reform isn’t like most political parties as they are a limited company so ousting Farage isn’t possible because of their structure even if a lot of Reform councillors are revolting. That 1/6 on Farage not being replaced as leader in 2025 feels huge, relatively speaking.

TSE