How Trump could ensure the UK rejoins the EU

81% of Britons see Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a big threat to European peace and security



Very big threat: 45%

Fairly big threat: 36%

Not much of a threat: 9%

No threat at all: 2%

With Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin seen as effectively two cheeks of the same arse by the voters there has to be some reaction even before we remember just how the polls show the voters Brexit has been a bit of a disaster.

If a referendum were to be held it would likely to be in the next parliament if we had a Lab/Lib Dem coalition at the next election as I expect it would be the latter’s red line for joining the coalition. Ladbrokes have a market on when said referendum could take place and I would think 2030 and 2031 would be the likely dates but I am not keen to tie up my money for that long, even at 20/1.

I think a tipping point might be if Canada falls, a Commonwealth realm falling and becoming the 51st state would be a real shock to the UK in a way Grenada wasn’t in 1983 given the events leading up to the America liberation.

TSE