There’s more support than opposition for Starmer giving the Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Do Britons support the government's proposals to give sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius?— YouGov (@YouGov) January 9, 2025
Support: 25%
Oppose: 21%
Don't know: 54%https://t.co/p6yAUTdtDZ pic.twitter.com/gBGtUuZWzq
Those hoping this policy by Starmer would be unpopular will be disappointed, in the grand scheme of things voters are concerned by public services, taxes, et al, not some faraway islands, these are not the Falkland Islands.
TSE