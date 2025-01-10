There’s more support than opposition for Starmer giving the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

There’s more support than opposition for Starmer giving the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Those hoping this policy by Starmer would be unpopular will be disappointed, in the grand scheme of things voters are concerned by public services, taxes, et al, not some faraway islands, these are not the Falkland Islands.

