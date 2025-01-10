There’s more support than opposition for Starmer giving the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Do Britons support the government's proposals to give sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius?



Support: 25%

Oppose: 21%

Don't know: 54%https://t.co/p6yAUTdtDZ pic.twitter.com/gBGtUuZWzq — YouGov (@YouGov) January 9, 2025

Those hoping this policy by Starmer would be unpopular will be disappointed, in the grand scheme of things voters are concerned by public services, taxes, et al, not some faraway islands, these are not the Falkland Islands.

TSE