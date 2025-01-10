How to make politics better, more lawyers getting involved

Liz Truss has sent a cease and desist letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, demanding that he stop saying she "crashed the economy" during her short tenure.



In the letter, she says Starmer's claim is "false and defamatory." pic.twitter.com/Xg1N2AsWIu — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 9, 2025

I know Keir Starmer won't repeat his allegations that I crashed the economy because he knows it's a lie. https://t.co/bDdAQywO03 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 9, 2025

Liz Truss is the gift that keeps on giving. Her cease and desist letter to Sir Keir Starmer is an interesting tactic. David Allen Green has looked at the legal perpective here but I am going to look at the political perspective.

My expectation is that her action will be the Streisand effect on stilts. The last thing the Tories need is Liz Truss reminding the country about her tenure. Whilst she didn’t last long enough to crash the economy she did spook the financial markets with her unfunded plans for a massive increase in public spending and tax cuts which led to, inter alia, mortgage costs rising faster than they should have.

If Starmer does apologise it might be something similar to the apology gave to Katie Hopkins.

TSE