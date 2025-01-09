Does this 1992 Scottish constituency result presage the next UK general election?

One of my all time favourite general election constituency results is the one above which shows the absurdity of the first past the post system. Despite being elected as Labour leader under the alternative vote system Starmer has no plans to change the voting system for the UK general election so FPTP is here to stay in all its glory.

As a gambler my big fear for the next general election is in the majority of constituencies we might see very messy, three way, four way, and five way battles where the parties could be separated by very little, so betting, particularly on the spreads, could see us all end up in the poorhouse.

Add in the secessionist parties in Scotland & Wales and it gets even more complicated. If you thought winning a majority of 172 on a vote share of 33.7% was incredible it is possible that we could a government elected with an even bigger majority on 25% share of the vote.

This poll from Find Out Now is one poll but my fears could be realised.

Find Out Now voting intention:

? Labour: 25% (-1)

? Reform UK: 25% (-)

? Conservatives: 20% (-3)

? Greens: 11% (+2)

? Lib Dems: 11% (-)



Changes from 11th December

[Find Out Now, 8th January, N=2,076]

TSE

PS – Fun fact, (I think) the constituency of Inverness, Nairn and Lochaber contained the Scottish district Badenoch and Strathspey, that name sounds familiar