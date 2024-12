New @IpsosUK Keir Starmer net satisfaction (-34) worst of any PM after 5 months in Ipsos history.



Keir Starmer

Satisfied 27%

Dissatisfied 61%

Net = -34https://t.co/IB69pGAOto pic.twitter.com/Pj9q8BPQfy — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) December 16, 2024

There’s not a lot to say about this poll from Ipsos other than i) this quite some achievement by Sir Keir and ii) there’s plenty of time for Sir Keir to turn this around iii) Boris Johnson showed in 2019 it is possible to win an election with poor ratings so long as your opponent has even worse ratings.

TSE