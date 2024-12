While the government has announced that remaining district councils will likely be merged, Britons tend to think the current size of council areas is about right



Right kind of area: 45%

Too big an area: 21%

Too small an area: 6%

Yesterday it emerged that some of next year’s local elections could be postponed due to local government reforms that would see more areas get unitary councils.

It looks like it doesn’t have much support, but I suspect at people see the benefits support will increase.

TSE