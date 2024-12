"Father Christmas" is being replaced in British English by "Santa Claus". % who use [x] more…



All

Father Xmas: 43% (-8 from 2017)

Santa: 45% (+9)



18-24 yr olds

Father Xmas: 21% (-12)

Santa: 62% (+12)



65+ yr olds

Father Xmas: 60% (-6)

Santa: 25% (+7)



[From the festiveā€¦ pic.twitter.com/a8rIjRtLvk