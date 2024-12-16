Badenoch is absolutely right on a potential Tory and Reform alliance
One of the laziest and stupidest takes in British politics is that if there is a merger/alliance/pact between the Tories and Reform then everybody who votes or plans to vote Tory and Reform will vote for the new alliance and it is good news for the Tories that Kemi Badenoch is aware of this.
For example I know many Tories who utterly despise Farage for his pro Putin appeasement words on Ukraine and would never vote to put him in power.
I suspect if there was some arrangement between the Tories and Reform there would be a similar mobilisation on the centre-left to stop putting Farage anywhere near power.
Whilst in 2019 there was a de facto Tory/party led by Farage alliance the centre left would have responded if Labour weren’t led by Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer doesn’t frighten voters in the same way
TSE