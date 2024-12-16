Badenoch is absolutely right on a potential Tory and Reform alliance

This is quite an important point from Badenoch. More Conservative voters would (just) have picked parties of the left as their second choice than Reform UK, but as far as I can tell no one on the left is proposing a pact with the Lib Dems. https://t.co/TRczTkh4lN pic.twitter.com/7WLIZ0Rtms — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 15, 2024

But to confuse Reform & the Tories as different degrees of the same spectrum is a mistake, on everything from institutions to the role of business to foreign policy you see big differences between Reform 2024 voters and Conservative 2024 voters – the clue is in the two names. — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 15, 2024

That ideological difference between 2024 Tory voters (think Phillip Hammond) & 2024 Reform voters (think Lee Anderson) is also why Reform may pose as much of a threat to Labour next time. On many economic issues Reform voters sound closer to Corbynites than right wing Tories — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 15, 2024

One of the laziest and stupidest takes in British politics is that if there is a merger/alliance/pact between the Tories and Reform then everybody who votes or plans to vote Tory and Reform will vote for the new alliance and it is good news for the Tories that Kemi Badenoch is aware of this.

For example I know many Tories who utterly despise Farage for his pro Putin appeasement words on Ukraine and would never vote to put him in power.

I suspect if there was some arrangement between the Tories and Reform there would be a similar mobilisation on the centre-left to stop putting Farage anywhere near power.

Whilst in 2019 there was a de facto Tory/party led by Farage alliance the centre left would have responded if Labour weren’t led by Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer doesn’t frighten voters in the same way

TSE