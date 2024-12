Naughty and nice. Who is on Santa’s list?

Which public figures do Britons believe have earned a place on Santa's naughty or nice list? ??



Trump, Musk and Farage top the naughty list, whilst NHS workers and the Prince and Princess of Wales top the nice list.



Who made the public’s ‘nice’ list this year?



1) NHS workers 37%

2) Catherine, Princess of Wales 33%

3) Prince William, Prince of Wales 27%

4) The Great Britain Olympic team 24%

5) Alan Bates and the postmasters 23%

6) Dame Judi Dench 21%



I like this poll from Ipsos showing who the public thinks will be on Santa's naughty and nice lists.

As a feminist I cannot but help notice that men dominate the naughty list, this is further proof that the patriarchy needs smashing.

TSE