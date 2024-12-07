Nigel Farage is now the favourite to be the next Prime Minister

Yesterday I said there was a chance that Nigel Farage could soon replace Kemi Badenoch as the favourite to be our next Prime Minister and lo and behold it has happened within twenty-four hours.

Like those punters who backed Michelle Obama to be the 2024 Democratic Party nominee and/or the winner of the 2024 presidential election I just don’t understand their logic although I am more than happy to take their money.

If you are backing Farage in this market please explaing your thinking because the two main insurmountable problems are that I cannot see how a party with currently five MPs goes from that to winning enough seats at the next election their leader becomes Prime Minister. Secondly if it looks like Labour (and/or the Tories) are about to be eclipsed by Reform then they are likely to replace their leaders which could see someone like Wes Streeting or Robert Jenrick become the next Prime Minister.

TSE