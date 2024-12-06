Let’s talk about your favourite Tube lines

Which is the *most liked* Tube line, based on Londoners’ reviews



Elizabeth: +63 net score

Overground: +46

DLR: +41

Jubilee: +36

Victoria: +26

District: +24

Metropolitan: +22

Hammersmith & City: +20

Circle: +18

Piccadilly: +14

Waterloo & City: +13

Bakerloo: +3

Central: -5… pic.twitter.com/G7ZwCio4dS — YouGov (@YouGov) December 6, 2024

My favourite line(s) are the ones with Baker Street on them because I love Sherlock Holmes.

TSE