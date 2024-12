Keir Starmer today outlined six key targets for the government, but which do the public most want to see achieved?



NHS waiting times: 37%

Living standards: 24%

Renewable energy: 9%

Extra police: 8%

New houses: 6%

Ready for school: 3%https://t.co/DqwQOV6Nrc pic.twitter.com/F34dmDzj24