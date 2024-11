President-elect Donald Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his next Department of Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy, a prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, has accepted. https://t.co/GYaVudFj5Y pic.twitter.com/nlwhpIwIff — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2024

I thought the appointments of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and Tulsi Gabbard as DNI were bad but the appointment of RFK Jr as Health & Human Services Secretary seems to be even worse. I suppose we should brace ourselves for Marjorie Taylor Greene as CIA Director.

It’s going to be an rather wild four years, buckle up.

TSE