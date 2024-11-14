There is bad news for the forces of antidisestablishmentarianism
The other day I noted the voters are pretty ambivalent about Christianity, this is further proof of that. 73% say the Church of England has little to influence in the lives of Brits, support for separation of church and state and the UK to stop being like Iran and expel unelected clergy from our parliament is high.
This polling was conducted before the calls on Justin Welby to resign so I’d expect the polling to get worse for God botherers
TSE