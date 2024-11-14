There is bad news for the forces of antidisestablishmentarianism

Is it time to disestablish the Church of England? By 50% to 21%, Britons say it is



Should separate: 50% (+13 from 1957, Gallup)

Connection should continue: 21% (-16)



Should separate: 50% (+13 from 1957, Gallup)
Connection should continue: 21% (-16)
Survey conducted before calls for Justin Welby to resign

What are the views of Anglicans on the Church of England?

73% of Britons think the Church of England has little to no influence on the way most people in Britain live their lives



Great deal of influence: 1%

Fair amount: 12%

Not very much: 53%

None at all: 20%https://t.co/NzHElOvj5H pic.twitter.com/YpFQSySaM9 — YouGov (@YouGov) November 14, 2024

The other day I noted the voters are pretty ambivalent about Christianity, this is further proof of that. 73% say the Church of England has little to influence in the lives of Brits, support for separation of church and state and the UK to stop being like Iran and expel unelected clergy from our parliament is high.

This polling was conducted before the calls on Justin Welby to resign so I’d expect the polling to get worse for God botherers

