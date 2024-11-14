The numbers that Tories have to improve

The Conservatives remain the least favourably viewed of the major parties



Net favourability scores

Greens: -1

Lib Dems: -4

Labour: -25

Reform UK: -29

Conservatives: -42https://t.co/C3skIxhuCo pic.twitter.com/xYn7SvxeBY — YouGov (@YouGov) November 13, 2024

As a Tory activist going back twenty-five years I know first hand how badly anti-Tory tactical voting is for the party. This sort of polling was commonplace before July’s election and why I felt confident that the Tories were going to be shellacked like never before.

It explains why Labour could win a stonking majority on such a low vote share and why the Lib Dems are within 49 seats of the Tories.

Kemi Badenoch has nearly five years to improve these figures, time is what she needs.

TSE