? Who doesn't like dinosaurs? 49% of Britons say they love or like dinosaurs, and while 47% are indifferent, only 3% say they dislike or hate them



18-24yr olds: 63% love/like dinosaurs

25-49yr olds: 58%

50-64yr olds: 46%

65+yr olds: 29%



Men: 54%

Women: 44%