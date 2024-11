Time to parse and over analyse every comment

V interesting change in language from Donald Trump as he speaks in North Carolina now. ‘It’s ours to lose. It’s ours to lose,’ he tells supporters. Never heard him acknowledging possibility of defeat before — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) November 4, 2024

Nigel Farage: Donald Trump should accept result and ‘go play golf’ if Kamala Harris winshttps://t.co/aUWJjWh9lu — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 4, 2024

Earlier I backed Kamala Harris thinking she was value, my ability to move betting markets remains unparalleled as her odds lengthened ever further, so she’s even more value now.

I find Trump and Farage’s comments interesting but I am probably reading too much in to them.

TSE