Popular mandates

With the polls predicting a very close race we shouldn’t be surprised if the winner of the electoral college will be the candidate who finished second in the popular vote.

Since the Berlin Wall fell there have been eight American presidential elections and in seven of those elections the Republican party candidate have lost the popular vote so I can understand why people would want to back Trump in this Betfair market but I think the value is with Harris losing the popular vote but winning the electoral college.

I know a few PBers have already had a nibble on this market at higher odds.

TSE