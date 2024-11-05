What Americans are expecting the election result to be and when What Americans are expecting the election result to be and when 5/11/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment % of U.S. adults who expect the following election outcomeKamala Harris, by a large margin: 16%Kamala Harris, by a small margin: 26%Donald Trump, by a small margin: 20%Donald Trump, by a large margin: 16%Not sure: 21%https://t.co/rChz9ikJEc pic.twitter.com/KIr4GrrmHK— YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) November 4, 2024 When U.S. adults expect we will know who wonThe night of the election: 18%The day after the election: 25%A few days after the election: 28%A week after the election: 8%A couple of weeks after the election: 4%A month after the election or later: 3%https://t.co/lYIfk3VBaj pic.twitter.com/56tTtkaMcu— YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) November 4, 2024 TSE