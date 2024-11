While many Britons don't know how they feel about Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick currently, those with an opinion are largely unfavourable



Robert Jenrick

Favourable: 13% (+5 vs 30-31 July)

Unfavourable: 40% (+13)

Don't know: 47% (-18)



Kemi Badenoch

Favourable: 12% (+1)… pic.twitter.com/DLyg3hSl3m