"Do you think Trump respects women?"



No: 49%

Yes: 38%



Unsure: 13%



YouGov / Oct 29, 2024 / n=1587 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 30, 2024

Gallup: Voter enthusiasm is high, with Democrats more enthusiastic than Republicans.

More, via Opinion Today:https://t.co/1DVIc7ct11 pic.twitter.com/8X2sPeO0Pm — Opinion Today (@OpinionToday) October 31, 2024

If Kamala Harris does win the election next week my expectation is that it will be women voters and a wider more enthused coalition that will power her to victory.

With abortion being an important factor in this election it might explain why so many women think the self confessed pussy grabber doesn’t respect women.

TSE