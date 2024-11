For the first time in nearly three years the Tories lead in the polls

What a feat by Rishi Sunak, turning around a Labour lead of 20 points in just two short years https://t.co/TnHup30vGq — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 1, 2024

118 days since 4 July. That’s the exact number of days that Vaughan Gething lasted as First Minister of Wales — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 1, 2024

Having your leadership criticised by Liz Truss is a bit like Josef Fritzl criticising your parenting skills.



'Spreadsheet man' Sunak ran the Tory train into the buffers – he's to blame for the Tory Party's worst defeat in two centuries, writes LIZ TRUSShttps://t.co/rF0nD74Ped — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 2, 2024

At least Rishi Sunak can say that his last full day as Tory leader saw the Tories ahead.

Before anyone gets too excited by this poll yesterday also saw a poll by Techne with a Labour lead of 7% and even Ed Miliband led in the polls four months after the 2010 election.

TSE