Who will flower in Scotland in 2026?

NEW from @IpsosScotland: Labour's favourability ratings have fallen in Scotland.



Over half of the public think the Scottish Government is doing badly on key issues (NHS, living standards, economy). But fewer now than in March think a Labour Scottish Government would do better. pic.twitter.com/PhKmvOI5Iv — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) September 25, 2024

No politician asked about in our poll is rated positively by the public. The SNP's John Swinney is a little more popular than his predecessor Humza Yousaf was. For Labour, both Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar are less favourably rated than they were six months ago pre-GE.



/3 pic.twitter.com/sKvZk4YDT2 — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) September 25, 2024

With the new Labour government led by Starmer proving to be the biggest disappointment since the Rings of Power there is time for Labour to recover by the time of the next UK general election there may not be enough for Labour to recover in Scotland by the time of the Holyrood election in 2026.

I was expecting the SNP lose power at Holyrood in 2026 because of their general performance in the eyes of voters (plus they’d have been in power for nineteen years by the time of the next Holyrood election) but now I have my doubts due to the performance of the Labour government so far. My prediction at the moment is the SNP win the most seats but a Unionist majority in terms of seats could remove them from office.

Sir Keir Starmer rightly earned the honorific Malleus Scotnatorum but he end up losing that title if he maintains his performance as PM.

TSE