Will Ed Miliband’s time finally arrive?

It’s not going terribly well for Sir Keir Starmer KC as Prime Minister and whilst I think the recent revelations about Lord Alli’s donations by the next general election will cost Labour as much the Ecclestone scandal did at the 2001 general election it is worth pondering who might succeed Sir Keir if he were to fall under the metaphorical bus or stand down quicker than anticipated.

I think the value might be Ed Miliband at 100/1 as next Labour leader (bizarrely Ed isn’t listed on the next PM market on Betfair or elsewhere but his brother is but I have milked enough money over the last decade from people who thought David Miliband would replace Ed Miliband/Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.)

My logic is that if Starmer goes unexpectedly then the party might turn to somebody experienced and you don’t get more experienced than Ed Miliband who served in the last Labour government. Ed Miliband’s tenure as leader was unlucky in that he faced David Cameron at his apotheosis. Ed Miliband would fancy his chances against most of the remaining four Tory leadership candidates.

William Hill and Betfred are offering the 100/1 I mentioned earlier on Ed Miliband if you think my logic is sound, it has the potential to be an excellent trading bet.

TSE