NEW Economist/YouGov Poll, September 21-24

% who are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting for president in November

Republicans: 62%

Republicans: 62%

Democrats: 61%

If I were on Team Harris this polling would worry me greatly as the healthy lead she had after becoming the nominee has been wiped out. My expectation has been if Harris wins then she gets her voters out to vote but if her party is less enthusiastic about voting than the Republican then this is unalloyed good news for Trump.

TSE