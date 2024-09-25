Love’s Labour’s Lost
The one positive for Labour is that we’re not even three months in to a sixty month parliament. I said recently I think Starmer is following the Thatcher/Cameron playbook of getting the difficult decisions out of the way early in the parliament and reaping the rewards later.
I wonder if we will end up seeing the changes to the winter fuel allowance the same we do with Thatcher/Cameron governments increase of VAT, the former’s received real vitriol at the time (and the commentariat said it has cost the Tories the 1983 election.)
TSE