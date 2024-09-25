Love’s Labour’s Lost

Labour and Keir Starmer's favourability ratings have fallen to a new post-election low



Keir Starmer

Favourable: 30% (-14 from 8 Jul)

Unfavourable: 60% (+13)



Labour party

Favourable: 32% (-15)

Unfavourable: 59% (+13)https://t.co/NxrjsKJPYR pic.twitter.com/XH8yDNWorN — YouGov (@YouGov) September 24, 2024

Nevertheless, many Britons feel let down by Labour. 23% say they expected them to do well in government, but have been disappointed so far



Expected to be bad, and they have: 39%

Expected to be good, but have been disappointed: 23%

Expected to be bad, but have been better than… pic.twitter.com/D71R1HdTvE — YouGov (@YouGov) September 24, 2024

Approval of Labour government actions so far



Keeping 2 child benefit cap: 61% approve

Pay deals with junior doctors: 61%

Lifting ban on new onshore wind in England: 57%

Suspending some arms sales to Israel: 55%

Handling of the riots: 45% (net +8)

Pay deals with train drivers:… pic.twitter.com/G3T6Wzbd5D — YouGov (@YouGov) September 24, 2024

The one positive for Labour is that we’re not even three months in to a sixty month parliament. I said recently I think Starmer is following the Thatcher/Cameron playbook of getting the difficult decisions out of the way early in the parliament and reaping the rewards later.

I wonder if we will end up seeing the changes to the winter fuel allowance the same we do with Thatcher/Cameron governments increase of VAT, the former’s received real vitriol at the time (and the commentariat said it has cost the Tories the 1983 election.)

TSE