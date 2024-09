Clearly Lord Alli needs to spend more money on the glasses he donates to Starmer so Starmer can read the teleprompter. https://t.co/nGCYtL1YPB — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 24, 2024

Keir Starmer uses his first big speech as Prime Minister to call for the return of the sausages pic.twitter.com/kl99t6z4nK — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 24, 2024

As gaffes go this is pretty funny and will see the urine extracted from Starmer (like the Tories have done with their Tweet) but it won’t shift any votes like the gaffe the Tory Party made when they made Liz Truss Prime Minister.

TSE