Young Black women are leading the way, seeing their registration almost triple, relative to the same point in 2020. Young Hispanic women aren't far behind, with a 150% increase in registration. Black women overall have almost doubled their registration numbers from 2020. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) August 27, 2024

(the first tweet in this thread should say that it is compared to the same week in 2020, not 2024… this is all a comparison of new voter registration in the 15th week out from Eday in 2024 to the same week in 2020) — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) August 27, 2024

If Kamala Harris not only wins in November but wins bigly then it will be in part due to this surge in voter registration. I think having referenda on abortion in several states i vdriving this and that should help Harris.

That said, registering to vote is one thing, voting is another thing.

TSE