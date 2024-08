Will the weirdo cat hater be gone soon?

Wow this is a brutal clip for JD Vance. He somehow made his childless cat lady comments even worse. https://t.co/Zdk73fYcTz — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 25, 2024

William Hill have a market up on whether Donald Trump will replace J.D. Vance as his running mate, nothing Trump would do would surprise me but we are close to the point where Vance’s name would go on to the ballot papers and cannot be removed.

Ditching Vance would be Trump admitting he made a boo boo in appointing the cat hating weirdo which is unlike the self confessed pussy grabber.

So a 4% return in a few months might interest a few of you.

TSE