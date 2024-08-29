Another Boris Johnson failure, Brexit isn’t done Another Boris Johnson failure, Brexit isn’t done 29/8/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Is Brexit 'done'?(% of party voters)It is done: Con (42), Lab (27), Lib (25), Reform (27)It is not: Con (40), Lab (49), Lib (55), Reform (61)https://t.co/n9OZzTTB1T pic.twitter.com/q9unB8kgEU— YouGov (@YouGov) August 28, 2024 Keir Starmer has said a reset with the EU will not reverse Brexit. But when it comes to Brexit, asked today, Britons think the negatives have outweighed the benefits so far…Benefits outweigh negatives: 17%Negatives outweigh benefits: 51%Balanced each other out: 10%… pic.twitter.com/DaKnqAjCML— YouGov (@YouGov) August 28, 2024 I suspect Starmer may get a bit of a polling boost if he seeks to undo Brexit. TSE