This should help Farage be re-elected in Clacton

Nigel Farage says his £32,000 all expenses paid trip to visit Trump in the US, courtesy of a multi-million pound Reform UK donor, was in order "to represent Clacton on the world stage" pic.twitter.com/UwPz9dmupE — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 16, 2024

The people of Clacton who voted for Farage last month will be glad he is continuing his battle against the wealthy global elites and putting Clacton on the map.

When the next general election takes place I am sure Farage will be able to use his income from GB News and trips like this as a positive, the sums involved will be considered chickenfeed by the voters of Clacton.

Perhaps with all this money Nigel Farage can finally afford a decent pair of shorts.

TSE