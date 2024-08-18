Four weeks is a long time in politics

#New @ABC General Election poll



? Harris 50% (+5)

? Trump 45%



Last poll vs Biden – ? Trump +1



IPSOS #B – LV – 8/13 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 18, 2024

Trump: I am much better looking than her. I'm a better looking person than Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OdNA3mdtxj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

This time exactly four weeks ago Joe Biden was the presumptive Democratic Party nominee and Donald Trump was the overwhelming favourite to win November’s election but as we can see things can change in the polls and with that betting chart from the last month.

I think the biggest change is just how incoherent and old Trump looks now, no wonder he wanted Biden to be his opponent. Saying he is much better looking than Kamala Harris isn’t going to win him many voters, he looks and sounds like a parody of Swiss Toni of The Fast Show.

Unless Trump can come up with coherent attack lines against Harris then I am exceedingly confident that Harris will the popular vote.

TSE