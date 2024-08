EXCLUSIVE



Kemi Badenoch missed the only Conservative Party leadership hustings in the north of England today because she is on holidayhttps://t.co/lwmgB2Z7FB — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) August 17, 2024

Inevitability her rivals have seized upon this. It is interesting this is yet another negative story about Kemi Badenoch. Somebody clearly doesn’t want her to succeed Sunak, and who can blame them?

If she were to win I think she will turn out to be the female IDS and deposed before she could lead the Tories at the general election.

TSE