It’s looking sunny for Harris in the Sun Belt

Vice President Kamala Harris has stormed into contention in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, according to new polls from The New York Times and Siena College. https://t.co/XfH5z0BEEE — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 17, 2024

Kamala Harris puts the Sun Belt back in play, with the race tied across AZ, NC, NV, GA

AZ: Harris 50, Trump 45

GA: Trump 50, Harris 46

NV: Trump 48, Harris 47

NC: Harris 49, Trump 47https://t.co/IGTZftpHUJ — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 17, 2024

I probably wouldn't focus too much on the exact results by state. Individual state polls are a little noisy, and we were bound to get some head-scratchers eventually after conveniently getting identical 50-46 results in each of PA/MI/WI — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 17, 2024

If you *have* to dive into the specific states, you can look a little bit at what I wrote here. I do think that if we re-polled GA and AZ tomorrow, we'd probably find a closer race, simply by chance, just given what we've found in those states in prior Times/Siena polls this… — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 17, 2024

I do think that our NV poll continued to show signs of relatively 'deep' Democratic weakness — 10% of Biden '20 voters backing Trump; 10% of registered Dems backing Trump. In general, I take intra-party defection fairly seriously; there's probably more work for Dems here — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 17, 2024

It is still too close to call in my opinion. Harris needs to focus on getting the 10% of 2020 Dems who are currently planning on voting for Trump to come back to the Dems.

On Betfair Harris and Trump are 52% and 46% chances of winning, my expectations in ascending order of likelihood in terms of electoral college votes

Trump landslide

Harris landslide

Approximate repeat of 2020 electoral college majority (for either party)

Narrow Trump victory

Narrow Harris victory

TSE