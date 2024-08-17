It’s looking sunny for Harris in the Sun Belt

It is still too close to call in my opinion. Harris needs to focus on getting the 10% of 2020 Dems who are currently planning on voting for Trump to come back to the Dems.

On Betfair Harris and Trump are 52% and 46% chances of winning, my expectations in ascending order of likelihood in terms of electoral college votes

  • Trump landslide
  • Harris landslide
  • Approximate repeat of 2020 electoral college majority (for either party)
  • Narrow Trump victory
  • Narrow Harris victory

TSE

