This could be Cleverly’s moment

Sample 805; fieldwork 2-12 Aug; poll commissioned by Cleverly — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) August 19, 2024

I’ve been saying for a while the value might be with James Cleverly, somebody I respect said Cleverly could win in the way William Hague won in 1997 by being everybody’s second choice in the early rounds.

This polling commissioned and released by Team Cleverly is a good move, in the past we’d hear about private polling showing X which could be dismissed as spin. Under BPC rules this polling has to be published by Wednesday.

I would prefer to wait for YouGov to publish their polling on the Tory leadership contest (I know they have conducted such polling as I took part in it earlier on this month) as the polling going all the way back to 2001 is accurate when it comes to Tory leaderships contests.

TSE