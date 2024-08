Economist/YouGov Poll, August 11-13

% of registered voters who say the following helps / hurts their ticket's chances to win the presidential election

Walz: 42% / 16%

Vance: 24% / 29%

This is fascinating polling, which shows that Walz is seen as positive whereas J.D. Vance isn’t. Vance appears to be one of those weirdos who hates cats and their owners whereas Walz seems designed to appeal to ordinary Americans.

The choice of running mates will not ultimately impact the election result, people vote for the top of the ticket, I’ve said this election will be decided by independents and it isn’t looking good for Trump on that front.

2024 National GE, Among Independents:



Harris 47% (+8)

Trump 39%

.

Harris 41% (+6)

Trump 36%

Kennedy 10%

West 3%

Stein 2%



.@cygnal, LV, 8/6-8

TSE