Scone rhymes with bone and if you disagree you are wrong Scone rhymes with bone and if you disagree you are wrong 16/8/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Say hello to the scone pronunciation map of Britain! How does your area compare?Most likely area to rhyme scone with 'gone': County Durham (89%)Most likely area to rhyme scone with 'bone': Derbyshire (79%)https://t.co/HVvwP6pJYd pic.twitter.com/MeR7KUxHFN— YouGov (@YouGov) August 16, 2024 BUT, is the Cornish (jam first) method for topping scones on the way out? The Devon method is becoming increasingly popular with younger generationsCornish method (jam first)18-29 year olds: 48%30-39: 51%40-49: 57%50-59: 69%60-69: 73%70+: 80%Devon method (cream first)… pic.twitter.com/4RcmQGVboq— YouGov (@YouGov) August 16, 2024 I don’t know why but I feel weirdly passionate about the pronunciation of scone. TSE