How the Tories may deal with two massive elections at the same time and a budget

EXC: Senior Tories plotting bringing forward leadership result to allow new boss to respond to budget on October 30.



Despite mealy mouthed denials this morning, multiple sources confirm this was still being discussed at top of party yesterday. https://t.co/eUVhr2qwFp — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) August 15, 2024

The Sun report that because Labour have scheduled the budget for the 30th of October, just before the new Tory leader is announced on the 2nd of November some Tories are thinking about bringing forward the election of the new leader to the 26th of October to ensure the new leader can respond to the budget.

It will also give the Tories some headroom to enjoy some publicity without being drowned by the US presidential election which is currently scheduled to take to take place three days after the new Tory leader is elected.

Bringing forward the election won’t change the outcome but I think thinking about which candidate is based faced to take on Rachel Reeves at the budget might which could favour Mel Stride who is the former Chair of the Treasury Select Committee. I previously tipped him at 74/1 and is currently 35/1 on Betfair, in a six horse race that represents value. He’s also impressed a few of the Tory members I really respect.

TSE