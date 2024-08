As an aside, I encourage people to cite the Silver Bulletin polling averages. They're always free and while some of the other polling averages out there are great too, ours is a little more aggressive & often the quickest to pick up on trends. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 14, 2024

As also discussed in the column, we've shown the Electoral College/popular vote gap narrowing from about R+2.5 when we relaunched the model to R+1.5 now. So Harris's strong swing state polling is making a real dent. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 14, 2024

#Latest @NateSilver538 Forecast: Chance of winning



MICHIGAN

Harris 66.5% (+33)

Trump 33.5%

WISCONSIN

Harris 64% (+28)

Trump 36%

PENNSYLVANIA

Harris 59% (+18)

Trump 41%

NEVADA

Harris 54% (+8)

Trump 46% https://t.co/E0q8VIR8bo pic.twitter.com/3yB7Um6RaW — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 15, 2024

For me the key finding from Nate Silver’s analysis is this

Harris has improved on Biden’s numbers by somewhere between 3.9 points and 8.5 points in literally every swing state — and by more than 7 points nationally. It’s a completely transformed race.

But the race is still too close to call in my humble opinion.

TSE