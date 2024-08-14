Ed Davey’s cunning stunts worked but as for the betting scandal
At the time there were plenty of comments criticising Sir Ed Davey’s stunts during the campaign but they certainly got him noticed.
Rishi Sunak partaking in the most ignominious exit from mainland Europe since the Dieppe Raid certainly damaged him as did the betting scandal. If these two incidents didn’t happen perhaps the Tories could have pushed the Tories up to 150 seats?
Sir Keir Starmer must feel a bit of a tool, given how often he mentioned he was the son of a toolmaker, just 1% of the public remember that from the election campaign.
TSE