Ed Davey’s cunning stunts worked but as for the betting scandal

What was the news story the public remembered most about Labour from the election campaign? (asked 8-9 Jul)



Top 3

Taxes under a Labour govt: 7%

Starmer's leadership and debate performance: 6%

Labour's campaign message of change: 6%https://t.co/jS5t8MM7D0 pic.twitter.com/NM96hdJ2Jc — YouGov (@YouGov) August 14, 2024

What was the news story the public remembered most about the Lib Dems from the election campaign? (asked 9-10 Jul)



Top 3

Ed Davey stunts: 37%

Proposals on social welfare: 3%

Lib Dems expected to win seats: 2%https://t.co/jS5t8MM7D0 pic.twitter.com/GEyHFMxpQb — YouGov (@YouGov) August 14, 2024

At the time there were plenty of comments criticising Sir Ed Davey’s stunts during the campaign but they certainly got him noticed.

Rishi Sunak partaking in the most ignominious exit from mainland Europe since the Dieppe Raid certainly damaged him as did the betting scandal. If these two incidents didn’t happen perhaps the Tories could have pushed the Tories up to 150 seats?

Sir Keir Starmer must feel a bit of a tool, given how often he mentioned he was the son of a toolmaker, just 1% of the public remember that from the election campaign.

TSE