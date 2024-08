3 caution points for Democrats…



1. Trump wins if the difference between the polls at this point & the result matches what we saw in 2016 or 2020.

2. Trump's more popular now than at this pt in 2016 or 2020.

3. Dems don't say they're more likely to vote now than in May pic.twitter.com/E0zfPCyKS9 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 13, 2024

If there were an election today I’d expect Donald Trump to win and the reasons in the above tweet explains why. We’re not at the point where I think Trump is value.

Polls aren’t static, and with fewer than three months to election day there’s enough time for the polls to change either way and it could be utterly grim based on the Trump campaign, he’s not so much as using racist dog whistles as much as a foghorn.

given where things may be by september ABC may want to do 5 second delay in case Trump finally goes there live on stage — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 13, 2024

TSE