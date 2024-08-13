Kemi Badenoch’s past comes back to haunt her

EXC: Bombshell video reveals @KemiBadenoch lobbied to lift migrant caps and then hailed her own success….



No comment tonight after 2018 boast emerges https://t.co/PUd1sOF6hX — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) August 12, 2024

Tory contenders refusing to go on record tonight for fear of mythical ‘yellow card’ briefing system.



But privately this incredible video was described as “a hammer blow” to @KemiBadenoch tough talk on borders…



READ: https://t.co/PUd1sOEysp



WATCH: https://t.co/4ers75AoBh pic.twitter.com/dDWZ1GfBzQ — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) August 12, 2024

One of the reasons I have been comfortable about laying Kemi Badenoch in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak is that she’s a lightweight, as Equalities Minister she was ready to jump on any Culture Wars bandwagon but was a near Trappist monk with her silence on other substantive issues such as the Post Office scandal.

This clip emerging reassures me about my betting strategy, if she makes it to the final two her past comments will not go down well with Tory members.

Since these comments have emerged Robert Jenrick has replaced Kemi Badenoch as the favourite on Betfair.

TSE