Sofa so good, Tim Walz is an inspired pick

Walz: And I got to tell you, I can't wait to debate the guy. That is if he's willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/sz7qkFIFFg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2024

My dude wanted to run against Biden so badly that he is now producing fanfic pic.twitter.com/KbLqSZxfzL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 6, 2024

I hate to brag but as I predicted last month it looks like crossover on the main Betfair presidential market is about to happen very shortly and I thought a good Veep pick might be the tipping point and it looks like it.

It’s difficult to not like Tim Walz, he was the guy who came up with the idea of labelling Trump/Vance as weird and is with the clip above he’s quite witty playing on the meme that JD Vance had carnal knowledge with a couch, yes carnal knowledge with a couch, not carnal knowledge on a couch.

In the past I felt the Dems weren’t sure how to take on Trump, taking the piss out of him and his running mate is a good approach, it will firm up the Dem base whilst reminding Independents why they dislike Trump so much. Trump’s social media posting is quite a tell about Biden standing down and facing Harris/Walz.

TSE