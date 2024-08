Should we start describing Kamala as the favourite for the White House Race?

She now has a real lead in national polls—about 2 points—and has also been ahead in most recent polls of PA/MI/WI. The economic+incumbency prior is still about 25% of the model and does hurt her, but the momentum in the polls outweighs it for now. pic.twitter.com/P8WVrtVkrX — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 5, 2024

If Kamala Harris can maintain this momentum into September then this becomes her election to lose as I expect her to receive a bump after the convention.

Picking Tim Walz as her running mate should solidify the lead Harris has as they look very impressive particularly compared to the weirdos that are the gruesome twosome on the Republican ticket.

TSE