What do Britons think of Labour's proposed changes to public spending?



% saying right thing to do:

Public sector pay rise: 65%

Junior doctor pay rise: 58%

Cancelling Stonehenge road tunnel: 53%

Means-testing winter fuel allowance: 43%

Means-testing winter fuel allowance: 43%

Cancelling long-term care cap: 18%

This polling is a bit of a curate’s egg for Labour a majority of the country support the Chancellor’s following George Osborne’s steps to cut public spending but by nearly 2:1 the country say it is being done in an unfair way as opposed to a fair way.

There are no exit markets for Rachel Reeves but I don’t think Sir Keir Starmer will do a Liz Truss and ditch the Chancellor at the first sign of problems/unpopularity.

TSE